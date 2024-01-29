Menu

Crime

13-year-old Prince Albert youth faces robbery and assault charges in bear spray incidents

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
Prince Albert police said a 13-year-old youth is facing charges of armed robbery and assault after two bear spray incidents.
File / Global News
A 13-year-old youth from Prince Albert, Sask., is facing assault and robbery charges after separate incidents involving bear spray.

The Prince Albert Police Service received a report Tuesday evening that three youths, ages 10, 12 and 13, walking in the 1500 block of 15th Street W were hit with bear spray by two other youth.

The next day, police received a report around 1:20 p.m. that a 40-year-old woman was the victim of an attempted robbery, with the suspect wielding a can of bear spray.

In both cases videos of these incidents were shared on social media.

A suspect in both incidents, a 13-year-old youth, was brought to the police station on Friday.

The kid was taken into custody and police say they face three charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of attempted armed robbery, with their first court appearance scheduled for Feb. 5.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

