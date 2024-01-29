13-year-old Prince Albert youth faces robbery and assault charges in bear spray incidents

A 13-year-old youth from Prince Albert, Sask., is facing assault and robbery charges after separate incidents involving bear spray.
The Prince Albert Police Service received a report Tuesday evening that three youths, ages 10, 12 and 13, walking in the 1500 block of 15th Street W were hit with bear spray by two other youth.
The next day, police received a report around 1:20 p.m. that a 40-year-old woman was the victim of an attempted robbery, with the suspect wielding a can of bear spray.
In both cases videos of these incidents were shared on social media.
A suspect in both incidents, a 13-year-old youth, was brought to the police station on Friday.
The kid was taken into custody and police say they face three charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of attempted armed robbery, with their first court appearance scheduled for Feb. 5.
