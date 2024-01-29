Stepping Stone in Guelph to add more shelter beds and transitional housing

Send this page to someone via email

Work is about to get underway that will see more emergency shelter beds and transitional housing units in Guelph.

The County of Wellington announced that Stepping Stone is going to open 24 new emergency shelter beds and 12 new transitional housing units at 23 Gordon St.

In a news release, the county and Stepping Stone say they have been working with Grinham Architects on this project.

They say the current zoning on the two-storey building allows them to construct one additional floor.

Construction is being pegged at around $3.5 million, excluding furniture, equipment, design costs, permit fees and HST.

The county said it was able to secure $3.94 million in capital funding.

Work on the addition is expected to be completed by February 2025.