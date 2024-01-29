Vernon, B.C., man arrested after police receive multiple calls about a dangerous driver

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Vernon Sunday morning after he was seen driving erratically by multiple witnesses, police say.

Following tips from the public, police located the vehicle, a small black car that was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run, parked at residence in the 4000 block of 32nd Avenue. They arrested the suspected driver on charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Const. Chris Terleski thanked members of the public for notifying police and said tips from the public made the arrest possible.

“Dangerous, impaired, and other forms of aggressive driving puts everyone at risk and should be reported immediately to police,” Terleski said.

“The information and assistance you provide helps us take drivers like this off the road.”

The Vernon man was later released from custody and will make an initial appearance in court at a later date.