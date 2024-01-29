Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Monday morning Calgary collision sends 3 to hospital

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 2:47 pm
1 min read
Three vehicles lay in the road following a morning crash on Calgary's 36 Street Southeast, on Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Three vehicles lay in the road following a morning crash on Calgary's 36 Street Southeast, on Jan. 29, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were sent to hospital following a Monday morning collision on a thoroughfare between two residential neighbourhoods in Calgary’s southeast.

At around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews received calls of a collision on 36 Street Southeast between 14 and 16 Avenue Southeast, bisecting Radisson Heights and Forest Lawn.

Calgary police said two vehicles were first involved in the incident, with a third becoming involved after the first collision.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We do believe one vehicle did cross the centre line. We’re unsure as to why that happened, but that will be part of our investigation,” said Acting Sgt. Jason Van Dorp on Monday morning.

AHS EMS said three adults were taken to hospital, one in serious condition and two others in non-life threatening condition.

Trending Now

Van Dorp said a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s, along with a third person of unknown age or gender, were taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A fourth person was assessed for injuries at the scene and released.

Calgary police continue to investigate the collision and are looking for surveillance video, dashcam video or witnesses.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices