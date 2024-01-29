Monday morning Calgary collision sends 3 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were sent to hospital following a Monday morning collision on a thoroughfare between two residential neighbourhoods in Calgary’s southeast.

At around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews received calls of a collision on 36 Street Southeast between 14 and 16 Avenue Southeast, bisecting Radisson Heights and Forest Lawn.

Calgary police said two vehicles were first involved in the incident, with a third becoming involved after the first collision.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We do believe one vehicle did cross the centre line. We’re unsure as to why that happened, but that will be part of our investigation,” said Acting Sgt. Jason Van Dorp on Monday morning.

AHS EMS said three adults were taken to hospital, one in serious condition and two others in non-life threatening condition.

Van Dorp said a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s, along with a third person of unknown age or gender, were taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A fourth person was assessed for injuries at the scene and released.

Calgary police continue to investigate the collision and are looking for surveillance video, dashcam video or witnesses.