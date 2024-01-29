Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation announces rotating strikes

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is taking the next steps in job action as it attempts to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with the provincial government.

Starting Thursday, there will be rotating full day strikes by a number of school divisions across the province.

The striking associations include:

all Horizon Valley School Division schools

all Prairie South School Division schools

all Prince Albert Catholic School Division schools

all Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division schools

all Light of Christ Catholic School Division schools

all Living Sky School Division schools

Sakewew High School (North Battleford)

“Where is the Minister of Education?” STF president Samantha Becotte said Monday. “People are doing everything they can to bring their concerns to his attention, but he still refuses to listen.”

Around 35,000 students will be affected by Thursdays rotating strike and around 3,000 STF members.

Over the last two weeks, two one-day strikes have occurred province wide.

Becotte did not say when more rotating strikes could occur, or which school divisions would be included next. She says it is up to the government to get back to the table to stop further action.

“We would be willing to return to the table morning, night or on the weekends. But we need to do it in good faith.”

Becotte said Saskatchewan people have sent over 30,000 emails to the government in less than three weeks.

“These are just the emails we know of,” Becotte said. “When this government received 18 letters from parents this fall, they called an emergency session of the legislature to invoke the notwithstanding clause and circumvent the constitution.”

“They only seem concerned about the issues that fit within their political agenda. It is mystifying that they believe this can continue.”

STF has been adamant about adding issues like classroom complexity and composition to the bargaining agreement. Those are issues the provincial government says it refuses to move on.

“The teachers have a very valid concern that they’re bringing forward,” said Donna Harpauer, Minister of Finance and public sector bargaining chair. “The difference is what belongs at the collective bargaining table normally is wages, pensions, benefit programs.”

The government has said school boards are the ones with authority over class size and complexity.

“(The) government’s claim that teachers’ working conditions, which are students’ learning conditions, do not belong in collective bargaining is simply untrue, as these matters are included in agreements in other provinces,” STF said in a release.

“(The) government’s claim is also counter to the Conciliation Board’s report, which delivered its recommendations earlier this month.”

According to the government, the two sides have not met for negotiations in quite some time. The two parties last met at the table on Oct. 13, 2023, before having five days of conciliation between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, 2023.

