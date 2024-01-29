Suspicious house fire in Kelowna

A Monday morning fire in Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.
Around 4:40 a.m., a structure fire at 1826 Bernard Ave. was reported to emergency services by multiple witnesses, the fire department said.
“First arriving officer reported visible flames around the front entrance of the residence,” said Chris Zimmermann, Platoon Captain, in a press release.
“The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage to the exterior of the home and a small extension into the attic.”
Zimmerman said the fire is deemed suspicious at this time and is currently under investigation by RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department to determine a cause.
