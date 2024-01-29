Menu

Fire

Suspicious house fire in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
A structure fire at 1826 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna was reported to emergency services by multiple witnesses on Monday. The fire has been deemed 'suspicious.'. View image in full screen
A structure fire at 1826 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna was reported to emergency services by multiple witnesses on Monday. The fire has been deemed 'suspicious.'. Global News
A Monday morning fire in Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.

Around 4:40 a.m., a structure fire at 1826 Bernard Ave. was reported to emergency services by multiple witnesses, the fire department said.

Global BC Presents: West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund

“First arriving officer reported visible flames around the front entrance of the residence,” said Chris Zimmermann, Platoon Captain, in a press release.

“The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage to the exterior of the home and a small extension into the attic.”

Zimmerman said the fire is deemed suspicious at this time and is currently under investigation by RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department to determine a cause.

 

