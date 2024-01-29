Footage shows brazen ‘smash and grab’ robbery in Peel Region mall

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two brazen robberies from malls in Brampton and Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the jewelry store in Bramalea City Centre Mall on Dec. 8 for a robbery and to a different store in Square One Mall on Jan. 17.

In both instances, police said suspects were armed with hammers and with their faces covered. They allegedly smashed display cases and stole jewelry from the store.

A video shared by police appears to show terrified customers fleeing the store as several figures run between display cases, hitting the cases with hammers.

The suspects appear to be wearing hoods over their heads, climbing over cases in the security camera footage.

Police said on Thursday they arrested a 21-year-old man from Toronto and charged him in relation to the two robberies. He was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise, and breach of recognizance.

The man also faces a charge of possession of stolen property. The other suspects have not been identified.