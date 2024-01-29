Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Footage shows brazen ‘smash and grab’ robbery in Peel Region mall

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video shows ‘smash and grab’ robbery in Peel Region'
Video shows ‘smash and grab’ robbery in Peel Region
WATCH: Footage shared by Peel Regional Police appears to show a smash and grab robbery at a mall. One suspect has been arrested, police said, while the others are still outstanding
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two brazen robberies from malls in Brampton and Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the jewelry store in Bramalea City Centre Mall on Dec. 8 for a robbery and to a different store in Square One Mall on Jan. 17.

In both instances, police said suspects were armed with hammers and with their faces covered. They allegedly smashed display cases and stole jewelry from the store.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A video shared by police appears to show terrified customers fleeing the store as several figures run between display cases, hitting the cases with hammers.

The suspects appear to be wearing hoods over their heads, climbing over cases in the security camera footage.

Police said on Thursday they arrested a 21-year-old man from Toronto and charged him in relation to the two robberies. He was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise, and breach of recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

The man also faces a charge of possession of stolen property. The other suspects have not been identified.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices