Police search for man after ‘aggravated vehicle theft’ in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say they are continuing to investigate an “aggravated vehicle theft” that occurred in downtown Kitchener over the weekend.

According to police, officers were sent to a building near Church and Cedar streets after the theft had been reported on Friday at around 7 p.m.

The victim, who lived in the building, was headed inside when the victim was approached by a man who was armed with a knife, according to police.

They say the suspect then demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle before taking off in the stolen vehicle.

The victim did not report any injuries to police as a result of the armed attack.

Police described the suspect as being in their mid-20s, with a slim build. They were wearing an N95 mask, a black hoodie and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.