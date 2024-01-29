Menu

Crime

3 arrested following stabbing at apartment in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested three people following a stabbing at an apartment on Jan. 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested three people following a stabbing at an apartment on Jan. 28, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Three people have been arrested following a report of a stabbing at an apartment in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday night.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, at around 11 p.m., officers found a man suffering from multiple lacerations.

He was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital and later released, police said.

Two suspects were found in the area and arrested. The investigation also led to the arrest of a third suspect a short time later.

David Dunn, 29, of Barrie, Asher Ralph-Farrell, 29, of Toronto, and Dashawn Powell, 24, of Lindsay, were each charged with assault with a weapon (two counts for Powell) and assault causing bodily harm.

Powell was also charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence.  Ralph-Farrell was additionally charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Monday.

