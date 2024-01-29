Charges laid after several mailboxes broken into

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Guelph was charged after police say several mailboxes were broken into over the weekend.

Guelph police were notified by the building manager of an apartment complex in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Silvercreek Parkway South on Saturday.

Investigators went over surveillance video that showed a man going into the building around 4 a.m. He was seen prying open five mailboxes and damaging five more.

They say mail was stolen from two of the boxes that were forced open.

Investigators say the man was later found to be bound by terms of release not to enter the building following a similar incident.

They were able to locate and arrest the individual at a home.

The 20-year-old from Guelph was held for a bail hearing.