Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officers find gun after arresting pair in stolen vehicle in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officers seized a gun while two men were arrested in a stolen car in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were on patrol when they spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of a housing complex near Wilson and Fourth avenues.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers waited before seeing two men enter the vehicle and placing them under arrest, according to a brief from police.

Police said officers searched the car and found a handgun, various kinds of illegal drugs, and stolen credit cards.

Trending Now

The two men, one aged 47 from Kitchener and the other aged 32 from parts undisclosed by police, are facing a lengthy list of weapon, drug and possession charges.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices