Officers find gun after arresting pair in stolen vehicle in Kitchener

Officers seized a gun while two men were arrested in a stolen car in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were on patrol when they spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of a housing complex near Wilson and Fourth avenues.
Officers waited before seeing two men enter the vehicle and placing them under arrest, according to a brief from police.
Police said officers searched the car and found a handgun, various kinds of illegal drugs, and stolen credit cards.
The two men, one aged 47 from Kitchener and the other aged 32 from parts undisclosed by police, are facing a lengthy list of weapon, drug and possession charges.
