World’s Longest Hockey Game junior edition, wraps up east of Edmonton

For the second year in a row, kids hit the ice in support of other kids battling cancer.

The 2024 edition of the World’s Longest Hockey Game took place at Saiker’s Acres in Strathcona County to raise $500,000 for the Cure Cancer Foundation, the Stollery Children’s Hospital and research at the University of Alberta.

A team of 45 players between the ages of 10 and 16 hit the ice in a non-stop battle that started Thursday and ended Sunday.

The players took shifts of 3.5 hours on the ice and 7.5 off.

“It’s fun, they’re always excited. They just come flying out of that gate,” said Brent Saik, the event’s organizer. “We just want to raise as much money as we can and cure cancer for kids.”

Dr. Brent Saik organized the first World’s Longest Game in 2003 when 40 hockey players played for 80 consecutive hours. That event raised $150,000 for the Cross Cancer Institute. Saik has since organized eight games, including this year’s event, and two World’s Longest Baseball Games.

All of the events have raised over $7 million for cancer research.

Proceeds from the World’s Longest Hockey Game Juniors will go toward pediatric cancer research at the University of Alberta and to support children receiving cancer treatment in Edmonton. The donations will support two specific areas including, the expansion of pediatric clinical trials in Edmonton that affect quality of life. The second includes pediatric brain tumour research.

The 2024 team had a great head start this year with just over $100,000 in donations before the puck was even dropped.

“One of my grandpas is going through cancer and one of my grandmas has had cancer,” said player Brandon Godwin. “Cancer is a really bad sickness and I don’t think there’s enough money going into it.”

Godwin raised about $14,000. for the fundraiser and said his trick to making it through the game was to take it slow.”

“(I’m) just going to act like I’m skating with 80 year olds.”

As of 5 pm M.T. Sunday, The World’s Longest Hockey Game collected just over $370,000.