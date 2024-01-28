DriveBC issues weather advisory for large stretch of Highway 1

DriveBC has issued a weather advisory for a large stretch of Highway 1 on Sunday.
The advisory is in effect for a 291.5 km span of the Trans-Canada Highway, from Sicamous to the BC/Alberta border, due to rapid warming and rain expected later in the day.
Rapidly changing avalanche conditions are also forecasted from Three Valley Gap to the BC/Alberta border.
“Expect rapidly changing conditions and be prepared for possible shirt notice closures for avalanche control and deposit removal,” DriveBC said in a post to social media.
The next update is expected at 5 p.m. Sunday.
