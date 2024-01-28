Alberta NDP to elect new leader June 22

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta NDP have set the rules and timelines for its leadership contest to replace Rachel Notley.

Notley announced Jan. 16 that she would be stepping down as leader of the party.

In a news release Saturday, the party said the leadership race will begin on Feb. 5 with voting to conclude at noon on June 22. The application and disclosure form for prospective leadership contestants will be available from the party beginning Monday.

The party announced the dates on Saturday following meetings in Red Deer.

Those interested in voting must be party members in good standing, which means purchasing or renewing their membership by April 22.

“We will announce the results at a special showcase on June 22, which will be a time for our party to gather to celebrate Rachel Notley’s legacy, and the renewed vision that will come with a new leader,” said Amanda Freistadt, chief returning officer for leadership race.

Freistadt said the Alberta NDP constitution calls for a mail-in ballot as well as online voting. The party will also provide a telephone option.

The statement said all of the contest information, along with the rules, will be available on its website next week.

“Our leadership race will have a spending limit of $500,000 per leadership contestant,” Freistadt said. “Unlike the UCP, which required over $175,000 in fees and deposits from candidates, our leadership race will require fees that total $60,000.”

Notley has been leader of the NDP for almost a decade, including four years as premier from 2015 to 2019.

In a Saturday social media post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sarah Hoffman said she had resigned from her position as deputy leader, assistant whip, and municipal affairs critic writing: “I am filled with hope and optimism for the future of our party!”

Notley said she’ll stay on until there’s a leadership vote for the party and that she’ll support the new leader.

She’ll step down once the new leader is chosen.

Notley said she is “absolutely not” pursuing a role in federal politics.

However, she said she’s not made any decisions about how long she’ll stay on as MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona. Her term ends in 2027.

with files from Emily Mertz