Crime

SIU opens investigation after man allegedly injured during arrest in Toronto

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 9:50 am
1 min read
Toronto police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday after a driver crashed into a pole and fled the scene. View image in full screen
Toronto police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday after a driver crashed into a pole and fled the scene. Max Trotta / Global News
Officers with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are looking into allegations that a man was seriously injured during his arrest following a vehicle collision in Toronto early Saturday.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a collision just after 1 a.m. in the area of Walsh Avenue and Weston Road.

A vehicle had exited the roadway and crashed into a pole, officers said. The driver, a man, then fled on foot.

Police say they located and arrested the man a short time later near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street.

As a result of this interaction, the suspect sustained serious injuries, SIU officials said.

The SIU has opened an investigation as the driver was allegedly injured by Toronto police officers during his arrest.

