SIU opens investigation after man allegedly injured during arrest in Toronto

Officers with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are looking into allegations that a man was seriously injured during his arrest following a vehicle collision in Toronto early Saturday.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a collision just after 1 a.m. in the area of Walsh Avenue and Weston Road.

A vehicle had exited the roadway and crashed into a pole, officers said. The driver, a man, then fled on foot.

Police say they located and arrested the man a short time later near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street.

As a result of this interaction, the suspect sustained serious injuries, SIU officials said.

The SIU has opened an investigation as the driver was allegedly injured by Toronto police officers during his arrest.