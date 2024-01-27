Nova Scotia to receive heavy snow, high winds into Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia residents might be in for a snowy start to the week, as up to 25 centimetres of snow is forecast to land throughout the province on Sunday night.

According to a winter storm watch statement from Environment Canada, most of the province’s mainland — including Halifax — will experience significant snowfall and high winds overnight Sunday and through the day Monday.

“The snow will be combined with strong northeasterly winds which will cause extensive blowing snow over exposed areas,” states the Environment Canada warning, adding that winds could reach 70 kilometres per hour with the possibility of 90 kilometres per hour gusts near exposed coastal areas.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Environment Canada encourages residents to monitor alerts and forecast updates.