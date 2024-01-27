Menu

Crime

‘Very sad day’: N.B. synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 2:44 pm
2 min read
Members of Fredericton’s Jewish community were shocked to see the state of the city’s synagogue when arriving on Saturday morning. Several windows were shattered due to an act of vandalism.

Images circulating online showed broken glass both inside and surrounding the door located at the Sgoolai Israel synagogue’s entrance.

Saturday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A close-up shot of the Fredericton synagogue’s vandalized door. View image in full screen
A close-up shot of the Fredericton synagogue’s vandalized door. Anna Mandin

“The Fredericton Police Force received a report from a concerned passerby regarding damage observed at the Synagogue situated in downtown Fredericton,” police said in a release on Saturday afternoon, adding that an investigation was begun following their arrival.

Fredericton Police added that they are working to determine whether “the damage resulted from targeted hostility or other circumstances.”

Ivan Levine, former president of the synagogue, said a rabbi and the congregation who were leading a service on Saturday were the first to come across the vandalism.

“It’s a very sad day in Fredericton,” he said. “To think that our fathers and forefathers have contributed to this city, have been so charitable … and this is what a few bad apples have done.”

Levine said plans for repairing the windows and installing security cameras are already underway.

“We thought we never really needed (security), but I guess now we do,” he said. “Enough is enough.”

Susan Holt, leader of New Brunswick’s Liberal Party, expressed her frustration toward the incident online on Saturday.

“Just saw the terrible news & pictures of the antisemitic desecration of the Fredericton synagogue,” Holt said in a statement on X, adding that a vigil will be held at the synagogue on Sunday afternoon. “All are welcome to join and stand against hate.”

David Coon, leader of the New Brunswick Green Party, also condemned the vandalism in a social media post.

“The Fredericton Synagogue was vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in what can only be described as an act of hate,” he said.

— with files from Anna Mandin

