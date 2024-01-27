Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy rain warnings in effect for B.C.’s South Coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. online weather forecast: Jan. 26'
B.C. online weather forecast: Jan. 26
A parade of storms will bringing warm temperatures and the chance of flooding this weekend on B.C.'s South Coast.Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details in your Fri., January 26, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Balmy weather and a series of rainstorms forecast for British Columbia’s South Coast have set off flood advisories for rivers, streams and low-lying areas.

Environment Canada says a series of atmospheric rivers will roll over the area through to Wednesday, bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees above normal, melting snow and adding runoff to waterways.

Rainfall warnings or special weather statements have been posted for Metro Vancouver, all of Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast, predicting up to 90 millimetres of rain by Saturday night.

Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river elevates flood risk on B.C.’s South Coast'
Atmospheric river elevates flood risk on B.C.’s South Coast
Trending Now

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says the heaviest rainfall will hit western Vancouver Island and the Coast Mountains, with between 200 and 300 millimetres of rain expected through Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The centre has posted flood watches for Vancouver Island and much of the South Coast as rain and snowmelt fill rivers and streams to their banks.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan says while it will be very wet, it won’t be as bad as the record-breaking floods of November 2021 that washed away bridges and prompted landslides that killed five people.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices