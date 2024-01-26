Peterborough hands London their first loss in 2024 to snap Knights 14-game winning streak

Send this page to someone via email

Delhi’s Brayden McCallum scored one in regulation and then deked home the only goal of the shootout as the Peterborough Petes edged the London Knights 3-2 at Budweiser Gardens on Jan. 26.

Coming into the game, the Petes had not won a game in 2024 and London had not lost.

The Knights were the highest scoring team in the OHL and Peterborough the lowest.

The outcome would have seemed certain.

It was anything but.

London’s winning streak ended one victory shy of the 15 straight wins that the 2018-19 Knights had.

London’s franchise record is 24 consecutive victories set in 2012-13.

Brody Partridge of the Petes opened the scoring at 4:56 of the first period as he deflected a Quinn Binnie into the London net.

Story continues below advertisement

Easton Cowan tied the game just over seven minutes later as he raced into centre ice after a loose puck and then outraced anyone in maroon and white and scored his 20th goal of the season on a breakaway to knot things up 1-1 through 20 minutes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The teams exchanged goals in the second period as first Ruslan Gazizov of the Knights put a rebound home for his 19th goal of the year to give London their first lead and then off a faceoff in the Knights zone Delhi’s Brayden McCallum found a puck and picked a top corner leaving the game tied 2-2 heading into the third period.

London outshot the Petes 18-6 but could not score as Easton Rye ended the game with 46 saves.

Michael Simpson stopped 22 pucks for the Knights.

London’s power play was 0-for-1.

Peterborough was 0-for-2.

Seth Griffith tops the charts with the Condors

The man who scored two overtime winning goals and two goals in the OHL’s longest shootout during the London Knights team-record 24-game winning streak has added another accolade to his resume.

The Wallaceburg, Ont., native has become an all-time leading scorer in Bakeresfield Condors history. Griffith is in his fourth season with the Condors and is approaching 600 gamnes played in the American Hockey League to go along with 80 in the National Hockey League.

Story continues below advertisement

Griffith is currently teammates with former Knight and St. Thomas, Ont. native Greg McKegg.

Up next

The Knights will visit the Erie Otters on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The game be the fourth of six meetings between the two clubs.

The Otters won the first two and then London defeated Erie 5-1 in their most recent head-to-head matchup on Jan. 3, 2024.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.