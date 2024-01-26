‘A very unique event’: Masters athletes in Winnipeg for squash nationals

Send this page to someone via email

Old rivals and longtime friends are reuniting Friday at the Winnipeg Winter Club, where this year’s Canadian Masters Squash Team Championship is hitting the court.

“This is a very unique event in that it is a co-ed mixed event,” tournament director and competitor Trevor Borland said. “Men and women are playing on the same team. Each province is made up of seven athletes — four men and three women — and there’s certain age groups you have to have.”

This 40-plus championship features more than 60 athletes, a big increase from last year. Borland has worked tirelessly to organize it.

“It’s something I love to do. It keeps you young, it keeps you active, healthy and there’s a lot to it — the physicalness, the strategy. I’ve got lifelong friends that I’ve made through squash from here and around the country who are here this weekend,” Borland said.

Borland, who is also the head squash professional at WWC, has played the game for as long as he can remember, similar to many of the other athletes competing.

One of his Manitoba teammates, Alana Miller, is thrilled to be competing in her home province after some time away from the sport.

“It’s a very physical sport. You need strength and balance and endurance,” Miller said. “I’m hoping to get back in shape through the sport and so this weekend it’s about playing my best and having fun.”

The stakes are high throughout this three-day tournament.

Team Ontario is looking to defend its title, while Team Alberta comes in as the top seed. However, Alberta’s Pete Goodings says this weekend is about more than just winning.

“Seeing the same faces all over again and then the odd new person comes in and it’s one big family and everyone loves getting together for socialness as well as the sport,” Goodings said.

The fast-paced action continues with playoffs on Saturday and finals on Sunday.

Borland says there are two Manitoba teams to cheer for.

“Fans are welcome to come on down to the (Winnipeg) Winter Club. The more the merrier!”