Scammer going door-to-door posing as fund raiser Sick Kids: Toronto police

Police in Toronto have issued a warning following reports of a man going door-to-door in the city pretending to raise money for a children’s hospital.

Toronto police said the scammer was allegedly operating in downtown Toronto apartment buildings, asking for cash donations.

He wore a lanyard with a fake SickKids Foundation badge, the force said.

Police said those legitimately canvassing on behalf of SickKids will have their name, an identification number and a QR code attached to their lanyards. The hospital also said it never goes door-to-door in apartment buildings.

SickKids canvassers do not ask for cash donations, police said.