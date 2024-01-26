Menu

Crime

Scammer going door-to-door posing as fund raiser Sick Kids: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
The sign in front of SickKids hospital in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
The sign in front of SickKids hospital in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Police in Toronto have issued a warning following reports of a man going door-to-door in the city pretending to raise money for a children’s hospital.

Toronto police said the scammer was allegedly operating in downtown Toronto apartment buildings, asking for cash donations.

He wore a lanyard with a fake SickKids Foundation badge, the force said.

Police said those legitimately canvassing on behalf of SickKids will have their name, an identification number and a QR code attached to their lanyards. The hospital also said it never goes door-to-door in apartment buildings.

SickKids canvassers do not ask for cash donations, police said.

