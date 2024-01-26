Menu

Crime

Image released of vehicle police looking to identify in connection with Kitchener homicide

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
On Friday afternoon, police released a photo of a 2017-22 darker grey Honda CRV that is missing its front licence plate. View image in full screen
On Friday afternoon, police released a photo of a 2017-22 darker grey Honda CRV that is missing its front licence plate. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo regional police have released an image of a vehicle they believe could be connected to a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home on Gray Street in the Idlewood area shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving reports about a shooting.

Police say officers found a 28-year-old man dead outside the home.

Police believe the homicide to be a “targeted” incident.

On Friday afternoon, police released a photo of a 2017-22 darker grey Honda CRV that is missing its front licence plate.

They say the SUV was spotted in the area the night before the fatal shooting.

Police asked that anyone with information call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The fatal shooting in Kitchener was just the first of two homicides in the region on Thursday.

About 12 hours after the initial call, police were called to a home on Fletcher Circle in Cambridge for a well-being check.

There they discovered the body of a 61-year-old woman and took a 57-year-old man into custody.

Police say the man and woman knew one another and there are no further concerns for public safety.

They have not provided any further information about the cause of death or nature of the relationship between the man and woman.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

