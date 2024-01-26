Long-awaited highway project to ease Burnside traffic set to be completed in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s long-awaited Burnside Connector is expected to be completed this year following several delays.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland says the $210-million project is adhering to its budget but it has faced setbacks.

“It has been a difficult project,” Masland says. “You know, many projects are difficult, but we’re problem solvers.”

The corridor was approved in 2018 to improve road safety and speed up commutes.

It will extend Highway 107 to provide an additional route connecting Burnside to the communities of Bedford and Sackville.

View image in full screen Work continues on the Burnside Connector project. The new highway is set to open in 2024. Reynold Gregor / Global News

Masland says last year’s extreme weather, including the flash flooding, stalled the work.

The province also had to relocate two endangered black ash trees, which are of cultural significance to the Mi’kmaq people.

“The trees were replanted,” Masland says. “I don’t know the details of where, but because of their cultural significance we worked with L’nu Affairs through our consultation, and they were replanted.”

Although Masland couldn’t commit to a specific date, she says the connector will open in 2024.

“Work will continue this winter,” she says. “We’re doing some bridge work there, we’re also doing some signage and some lights. I don’t want to give you summer or fall, but it will be completed in 2024.”

More than 40,000 vehicles travel through the region daily.