SUV crashes into Guelph restaurant just before the lunch rush

A Guelph business suffered extensive damage after a sport utility vehicle plowed into the place.

Emergency crews were called to the Wild Wing restaurant in the area of Paisley Road and Imperial Road Friday morning about a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the vehicle appeared to have lost control and went straight through a set of windows.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. just as the restaurant was about to open.

They say no one inside the restaurant was hurt and the driver refused medical attention.

A 63-year-old woman was charged with careless driving.