Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

SUV crashes into Guelph restaurant just before the lunch rush

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 26, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
An SUV crashed into a Guelph restaurant Friday morning. No one was hurt, including the driver of the SUV. View image in full screen
An SUV crashed into a Guelph restaurant Friday morning. No one was hurt, including the driver of the SUV. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Guelph business suffered extensive damage after a sport utility vehicle plowed into the place.

Emergency crews were called to the Wild Wing restaurant in the area of Paisley Road and Imperial Road Friday morning about a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the vehicle appeared to have lost control and went straight through a set of windows.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. just as the restaurant was about to open.

They say no one inside the restaurant was hurt and the driver refused medical attention.

A 63-year-old woman was charged with careless driving.

 

