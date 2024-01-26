Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Spill involving ‘oilfield material’ forces RCMP to divert 38km of highway in central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
RCMP in central Alberta asked drivers to avoid "a large stretch of highway due to a spill of oilfield material" on Jan. 25, 2024. They said some vehicles sustained damage after driving through it. View image in full screen
RCMP in central Alberta asked drivers to avoid "a large stretch of highway due to a spill of oilfield material" on Jan. 25, 2024. They said some vehicles sustained damage after driving through it. Supplied by Alberta RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in central Alberta asked drivers to avoid “a large stretch of highway due to a spill of oilfield material” on Thursday night.

In a news release issued by the Thorsby RCMP detachment just after 10:30 p.m., police said officers from various Mountie detachments were “working to divert traffic on approximately 38 kilometres of affected highway.”

They said the highways affected by the spill were Highway 20 between Township Road 470 and Highway 39, as well as Highway 39 from Highway 20 to Highway 770.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police did not say what caused the spill to happen or exactly what kind of substance spilled.

“(There have) been reports of damage as a result of attempting to drive through it,” police said of the spilled substance.

RCMP in central Alberta asked drivers to avoid "a large stretch of highway due to a spill of oilfield material" on Jan. 25, 2024. They said some vehicles sustained damage after driving through it.
RCMP in central Alberta asked drivers to avoid “a large stretch of highway due to a spill of oilfield material” on Jan. 25, 2024. They said some vehicles sustained damage after driving through it. Global News
Trending Now

Anyone whose vehicle was damaged as a result of the spill is asked to call the Breton RCMP detachment during regular business hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said tow trucks and highway crews would be at the scene for “several hours” to try to clear the road.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices