Spill involving ‘oilfield material’ forces RCMP to divert 38km of highway in central Alberta

RCMP in central Alberta asked drivers to avoid “a large stretch of highway due to a spill of oilfield material” on Thursday night.

In a news release issued by the Thorsby RCMP detachment just after 10:30 p.m., police said officers from various Mountie detachments were “working to divert traffic on approximately 38 kilometres of affected highway.”

They said the highways affected by the spill were Highway 20 between Township Road 470 and Highway 39, as well as Highway 39 from Highway 20 to Highway 770.

Police did not say what caused the spill to happen or exactly what kind of substance spilled.

“(There have) been reports of damage as a result of attempting to drive through it,” police said of the spilled substance.

Anyone whose vehicle was damaged as a result of the spill is asked to call the Breton RCMP detachment during regular business hours.

The RCMP said tow trucks and highway crews would be at the scene for “several hours” to try to clear the road.