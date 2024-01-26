25th Annual CHED Stollery Children’s Hospital Radiothon begins

Send this page to someone via email

Around-the-clock mental health support to children, the expansion of a support hotline, a new walk-in clinic with cutting edge technology and a brand new meticulously designed Stollery Children’s Hospital with a youthful aesthetic, intended to make children feel comfortable– that’s where your donations will go at the annual two-day Corus Radiothon supporting Stollery Children’s Hospital.

630CHED is live today from The Stollery from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To donate, call 780-407-KIDS (5437) or visit stollerykids.com

Looking forward to being a Super Power Hour sponsor at the Stollery Radiothon tomorrow.

You can donate online at https://t.co/qZWMKxURgf

📞 Or call the phone bank at 780.407.KIDS (5437).

We will be matching donations up to $15,000.00 @StolleryKids pic.twitter.com/2BwYDA36QM — Rob Suggitt (@30G30N) January 26, 2024

You can listen live and pledge your support as dozens of families share their Stollery story and show the impact your generosity makes.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the 25th Annual Corus Radiothon, presented by Great Canadian Roofing, Siding and Windows,” said Megan Wenger with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“As the most specialized children’s hospital in Western Canada, the team at the Stollery provides expert care to kids from Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan and across the three territories. Over the two-day broadcast, you’ll hear from more than 40 families from across Alberta and into B.C. share their Stollery story and speak to how donations make a difference to families just like theirs.”

2:13 Corus Radiothon raises much-needed funds for at-home ventilator program

Since 2000, over $30 million has been donated at the Corus Radiothon to help enhance and create new programs, equipment, research and training at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Money raised during the radiothon will support building a new Stollery Children’s Hospital to reduce wait times, provide cohesive care including mental health care and virtual care and improve privacy to better support the families that come through their doors.

Excited to take part in my first @630CHED Stollery radiothon on Friday. And as the dad of a 1-year-old, I'm really bracing myself emotionally for the stories I'm going to hear that will pierce my otherwise impenetrable cynical shell. #yeg #yegcc https://t.co/1y3BUirnkZ — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 25, 2024

“Monthly giving is a great way to make a big impact, over a longer period of time. A $20 a month donation allows the Foundation to plan for the unexpected and direct your donation to where it will have the biggest impact on the most families at the Hospital. While we’re celebrating 25 years of the Corus Radiothon, a one-time or monthly gift of $25 will make a big difference,” said Wenger.