Stollery Children’s Hospital seeking donations during 2-day Radiothon

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the 25th anniversary of the Corus Radiothon in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital. Over the last 24 years, over $30 million has been raised in support of programs, equipment, research, and training at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

This year, Corus radio stations and Global News want to raise that number and build a new Stollery Children’s Hospital to reduce wait times, provide integrated care including mental healthcare and virtual care and enhance privacy to better support the families that come through their doors.

4:14 Stollery Family: Jenny and Finley

The fundraising also aims to expand 24/7 mental health support to children, youth and families, improve helpline support and they hope to create a separate walk-in clinic to cut wait times and make medical staff more accessible.

Story continues below advertisement

Every year the Stollery responds to 324,425 patient visits, has 56,649 emergency room visits, performs 10,965 surgeries, and is renowned as the hub for pediatric heart surgery in Western Canada and their team offers expert care to kids from Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan and the three territories.

CISN Country 103.9 will be broadcasting live all-day Thursday, and 630 CHED will air on Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Global Edmonton be sharing Stollery stories until the phone lines close at 7 p.m.

The 2024 Corus Radiothon is looking to raise funds to supply the hospital with two more at-home ventilators, which will allow patients to go home sooner. READ MORE: https://t.co/z7keJ1ovlDhttps://t.co/z7keJ1ovlD — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) January 25, 2024

During the two-day broadcast, over 40 families from across Alberta and BC will tell their Stollery story and discuss how donations can make a difference to families just like theirs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We often hear families say, ‘people know the Stollery is a special place, but it’s until your child needs expert care that you realize how lucky we are.’ We need people to donate today to make sure the Hospital can offer the Stollery-level of care for kids tomorrow and today,” said Megan Wenger with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“With your support, we’re able to continue transforming health care in Western Canada, by making sure kids and youth, no matter where they live, have access to some of the best physical and mental health care anywhere in the world.”

It's time for another Power Hour – our friends at UNITE HERE! Local 47 want to give $10K to help #StolleryKids! Make your donation before 11 a.m. to help us reach our goal! 💜 🎧 💻 Give online at https://t.co/TdU9xy5KYl

📞 Call our phone bank at 780.407.KIDS (5437) pic.twitter.com/2ZW3aLEqhC — Stollery Kids (@StolleryKids) January 25, 2024

There are unique ways to give back, and the hospital says monthly donations make a substantial impact. A $20 a month donation allows the Foundation to plan for the unexpected. If that isn’t a fiscally feasible option a one-time donation will also make a big difference.

Story continues below advertisement

In just one year a monthly donation of $20 a month can fund programs such as pet therapy for one week, cover the cost of art therapy supplies for one week and support programming at The Beach for five hours. The Beach is described as a medical-free zone for patients at the Hospital where they encourage fun and play.

Your generosity will give sick kids the fighting chance to live a long and healthy life. To donate, call 780-407-KIDS (5437) or visit stollerykids.com