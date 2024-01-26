More time needed to repair burst water pipe at Kelowna elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Repairs to fix a broken water pipe at an elementary school will take longer than expected.

On Thursday, Central Okanagan Public Schools said crews discovered this week that the water pipe break is located under the school’s foundation, and that further excavation is required to repair it.

Last week, the school district announced that Anne McClymont Elementary School would be closed for two weeks after the water break was discovered on the evening of Friday, Jan. 12.

The school district said the pipe burst as temperatures plunged to -22 C.

Now, school officials hope the work will be completed by Friday, Feb. 2.

The school hosts students from Kindergarten to Grade 5. The water main resulted in the school’s main building being closed, with students being accommodated in nearby schools for the short term.

“(Anne McClymont) will continue its adjusted program until the work is complete and the school is safe for a return to regular classes,” said the school district.