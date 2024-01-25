Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Assault victim taken to Winnipeg hospital: Manitoba First Nations Police Service

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 6:18 pm
1 min read
A Manitoba First Nations Police Service patrol cruiser. View image in full screen
A Manitoba First Nations Police Service patrol cruiser. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in custody after Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called to investigate an assault.

Officers arrived at a residence in Waywayseecappo First Nation on Jan. 23, after 5 a.m. There, they said they located a woman suffering serious injuries to her upper body. She was taken to Russell Hospital and later to Neepawa Hospital, due to her condition.

Officials said she was airlifted by Stars Manitoba to the Health Science Centre in Winnipeg for treatment. She remains in critical condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 52-year-old man from the community was arrested and faces two charges, including aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waywayseecappo detachment at 204-859-5071 or MFNPS TIPS line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048, or email TIPS@mfnp.ca.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba spends $155,100 to support First Nations police service'
Manitoba spends $155,100 to support First Nations police service
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices