Assault victim taken to Winnipeg hospital: Manitoba First Nations Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called to investigate an assault.

Officers arrived at a residence in Waywayseecappo First Nation on Jan. 23, after 5 a.m. There, they said they located a woman suffering serious injuries to her upper body. She was taken to Russell Hospital and later to Neepawa Hospital, due to her condition.

Officials said she was airlifted by Stars Manitoba to the Health Science Centre in Winnipeg for treatment. She remains in critical condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 52-year-old man from the community was arrested and faces two charges, including aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waywayseecappo detachment at 204-859-5071 or MFNPS TIPS line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048, or email TIPS@mfnp.ca.

Story continues below advertisement