Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners outlines goals for 2024

It’s the first time in the new year the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners are meeting. And with the new year, it’s a chance to present the goals the organization hopes to accomplish – and it’s a lengthy to-do list.

On Thursday, the 2024 business plan was unveiled, outlining a total of 13 key goals it wants to accomplish.

Some of the goals include cracking down on drug dealers, advocating for harm reduction treatments and strengthening enforcement on gang members.

A full list of the businesses plan objectives can be found on the Saskatoon police website.

“Everything we do at the Saskatoon Police Service is aimed at either preventing, detecting or investigating crime and our overall goal is to reduce victimization. So that is our focus for 2024,” interim chief David Haye said.

Haye said the team develops a plan to give leadership goals and hold them accountable.

“This plan is realistic, but it’s also going to challenge us in certain areas, and it’s okay try and fail,” Haye said. “We may not be successful in everything we try to do but we want to make sure we’re stretching ourselves so we can provide the best service that we can to the people and the community we serve.”

It won’t be an easy task, especially with no acting chief of police.

In early January, the board selected an independent recruitment firm to get the hiring process underway.

“The police service have an incredible team of leaders throughout the service who have been the drivers of some of these initiatives so I am very confident while we are looking for that chief replacement this work will continue,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said.

And while Clark announced Wednesday he would not be seeking re-election, he is very much involved in finding a new chief.

“I think it’s really important that I reinforce that even though I announced that I am not running again for re-election, I’m not leaving, and I’ve been elected until November to be the mayor,” Clark said.

The board said the successful candidate will be able to provide organizational leadership to keep the service on pace with policing a growing city.

The board hopes to have a candidate selected this spring and have them start by the summer.