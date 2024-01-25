MKO puts out call for man who has been missing for over a month

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing since Dec. 1, 2023.
In a release Thursday, MKO said 33-year-old Lloyd Colomb is six-feet-three-inches tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and was last seen in downtown Winnipeg.
In an emailed statement, an MKO spokesperson said Colomb made a post to his social media account on Jan. 7.
“The family has learned on Jan. 13th there was a potential sighting of him on transit bus #55. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants,” the spokesperson said.
The organization asks anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who has seen Colomb, to contact Winnipeg Police Missing Persons at 204-986-6250.
