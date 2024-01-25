MKO puts out call for man who has been missing for over a month

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing since Dec. 1, 2023.

In a release Thursday, MKO said 33-year-old Lloyd Colomb is six-feet-three-inches tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and was last seen in downtown Winnipeg.

View image in full screen MKO said 33-year-old Lloyd Colomb is six-foot-three, with brown eyes and was last seen in downtown Winnipeg. MKO

In an emailed statement, an MKO spokesperson said Colomb made a post to his social media account on Jan. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

“The family has learned on Jan. 13th there was a potential sighting of him on transit bus #55. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants,” the spokesperson said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The organization asks anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who has seen Colomb, to contact Winnipeg Police Missing Persons at 204-986-6250.