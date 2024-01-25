Menu

Canada

MKO puts out call for man who has been missing for over a month

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
33-year-old Lloyd Colomb is six feet three inches tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and was last seen in downtown Winnipeg, MKO said. View image in full screen
33-year-old Lloyd Colomb is six feet three inches tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and was last seen in downtown Winnipeg, MKO said. Submitted by MKO
Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing since Dec. 1, 2023.

In a release Thursday, MKO said 33-year-old Lloyd Colomb is six-feet-three-inches tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and was last seen in downtown Winnipeg.

MKO said 33-year-old Lloyd Colomb is six-foot-three, with brown eyes and was last seen in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
MKO said 33-year-old Lloyd Colomb is six-foot-three, with brown eyes and was last seen in downtown Winnipeg. MKO

In an emailed statement, an MKO spokesperson said Colomb made a post to his social media account on Jan. 7.

“The family has learned on Jan. 13th there was a potential sighting of him on transit bus #55. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants,” the spokesperson said.

The organization asks anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who has seen Colomb, to contact Winnipeg Police Missing Persons at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Family of missing Winnipeg man looking for closure in search for loved one'
Family of missing Winnipeg man looking for closure in search for loved one
