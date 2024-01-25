Kelowna looking for new partner to manage Prospera Place

Send this page to someone via email

As arenas go, Kelowna has one of the best rinks in western Canada.

Best can mean a lot of things, but in this instance, it’s not the arena itself that’s over-the-top fantastic, but rather this real-estate mantra: location, location, location.

Built in 1999 and located in the city’s bustling downtown core, Prospera Place is a one-minute walk from the water and beaches of Okanagan Lake.

It’s also home to the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets and has hosted numerous concerts since the rink’s doors were opened.

The rink, which seats 6,886, is a public-private partnership between the city and GSL Group, one that began when the rink was first constructed.

However, that 30-year partnership is about to dissolve.

On Thursday, the city announced that the agreement will expire in 2029, and that the city will be seeking a new partner to work with when it comes to managing the rink.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to GSL, the current owner-operator of Prospera Place, for their management of this key community facility for the past 24 years,” Mayor Tom Dyas said in a statement.

“GSL has been a valuable partner in bringing entertainment, culture, and sports to our city, and we appreciate their contribution to our vibrant downtown.”

According to the city, a decision was made to maximize the rink’s life “and ensure that it continues to provide the greatest benefit to our community. This strategy will also allow for much-needed improvements that would allow the city to attract major events to our community throughout the year.”

Though the city didn’t say it, one of those ‘events’ is the Memorial Cup.

Kelowna hosted the Memorial Cup in 2004 and set new standards that are still in effect to this day.

However, to host that tournament, two outdoor dressing rooms had to be built, as the rink doesn’t have enough room inside to host four teams at once — unlike most modern arenas, and a shortcoming that can’t be overlooked.

In fact, when WHL teams visit Kelowna, the visitors have to use two dressing rooms; that’s how small those rooms are.

Because of that, and due to new operating standards, Kelowna won’t be in the running to host a Memorial Cup until certain deficiencies are met.

In an interview with Global News in October, outgoing WHL commissioner Ron Robison said he’d dearly love to see the CHL’s top teams in Kelowna again, but that money needs to be desperately invested into the Rockets’ home rink.

“The community is outstanding, the organization has been great,” Robison said. “But there are challenges with the building, there’s no question.”

Global News has reached out before to GSL Group seeking comment about the rink, but has never received a reply.

In Thursday’s statement, the city said it “will be going to market to explore new opportunities and options for this important asset, and to ensure that we are getting the best value and service for our taxpayers and residents.”

The city says it will develop a capital improvement plan and funding strategy for the rink to expand its economic impacts.

“Prospera Place can continue to be a key contributor to the economic future of our community and the quality of life of our citizens,” said Dyas, “and we want to make sure that it remains competitive and relevant in the marketplace. We are confident that Prospera Place will remain a hub of activity and excitement for our city for many years to come.”