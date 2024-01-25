Suspects wanted in armed robbery attempt outside Manitoba business, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is searching for suspects in connection with an armed robbery incident in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP were called to a business on Lacroix Avenue in Ile Des Chenes on Jan. 20, at approximately 10:30 p.m. According to police, two men wearing masks and armed with firearms approached a customer outside the business and demanded his truck.

The suspects fled in the stolen black Dodge Ram. They had initially exited a white Dodge Avenger, which police said also fled the scene.

Police said they located the stolen vehicle on Highway 52 near Mitchell. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver did not stop. Officers then located the vehicle, abandoned, on Harvest Drive in Steinbach.

The suspects were not located, and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.