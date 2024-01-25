Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects wanted in armed robbery attempt outside Manitoba business, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
RCMP St- Pierre-Jolys detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP St- Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP is searching for suspects in connection with an armed robbery incident in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP were called to a business on Lacroix Avenue in Ile Des Chenes on Jan. 20, at approximately 10:30 p.m. According to police, two men wearing masks and armed with firearms approached a customer outside the business and demanded his truck.

The suspects fled in the stolen black Dodge Ram. They had initially exited a white Dodge Avenger, which police said also fled the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they located the stolen vehicle on Highway 52 near Mitchell. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver did not stop. Officers then located the vehicle, abandoned, on Harvest Drive in Steinbach.

The suspects were not located, and no injuries have been reported.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'More information on RCMP race-based data pilot project'
More information on RCMP race-based data pilot project
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices