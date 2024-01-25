Menu

Consumer

Beer Store expands Ontario alcohol delivery partnership with DoorDash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
People line up in a parking lot for a long wait to return empties or buy beer at a Beer Store in downtown Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The Beer Store says it is expanding a delivery partnership with DoorDash Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. View image in full screen
People line up in a parking lot for a long wait to return empties or buy beer at a Beer Store in downtown Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The Beer Store says it is expanding a delivery partnership with DoorDash Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel.
The Beer Store is expanding its delivery partnership with DoorDash Canada.

The Ontario alcohol retailer says its agreement with the San Francisco-based courier company will enable deliveries from hundreds of stores.

The pair initially began making deliveries from 50 stores throughout December, but recently added about 230 more.

The Beer Store says couriers using DoorDash to ferry their products have their Smart Serve licences and must ensure deliveries are only made to customers 19 years and older.

These couriers cancel alcohol deliveries if the recipient fails to produce a valid ID, appears intoxicated or attempts to purchase for a minor.

The Beer Store is owned by Ontario brewers, but its hold on the market has been threatened in recent months by Premier Doug Ford, who announced in December that sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails will be allowed in convenience stores and all grocery stores in the province by 2026.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

