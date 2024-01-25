Menu

Economy

Peterborough Transit fare hikes take effect in February

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough city council approves various transit changes, new hires'
Peterborough city council approves various transit changes, new hires
RELATED: In September 2023, Peterborough city council approved a multitude of public transit changes, including route network adjustments, new hires and a communication overhaul. Officials say it is the result of months of work between the city and its transit liaison committee. Sam Houpt reports. – Sep 25, 2023
Riders of Peterborough Transit will begin to pay more as fare hikes take effect in February.

The fare increases for most passes were approved as part of the City of Peterborough’s 2024 budget, which was approved by city council in December 2023.

Price hikes range from a quarter for a cash pass (which will be $3) to an additional $25 for an annual senior pass (which will be $275).

The city notes the last time fares saw increases was in January 2021.

The following fare hikes, according to the city include:

Peterborough Transit fare hikes take effect in February - image View image in full screen

The city notes that children age 12 and under continue to ride for free.

Bus passes can be purchased at the downtown transit terminal at 190 Simcoe St. or at Lansdowne Place at 645 Lansdowne St. W.

Fares can also be purchased by using the HotSpot App, available for both Apple and Android mobile devices.

Riders can access more information online at peterborough.ca/Transit or by calling Transit Customer Service at 705-745-0525.

