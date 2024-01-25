Peterborough Transit fare hikes take effect in February

Send this page to someone via email

Riders of Peterborough Transit will begin to pay more as fare hikes take effect in February.

The fare increases for most passes were approved as part of the City of Peterborough’s 2024 budget, which was approved by city council in December 2023.

Price hikes range from a quarter for a cash pass (which will be $3) to an additional $25 for an annual senior pass (which will be $275).

The city notes the last time fares saw increases was in January 2021.

The following fare hikes, according to the city include:

The city notes that children age 12 and under continue to ride for free.

Bus passes can be purchased at the downtown transit terminal at 190 Simcoe St. or at Lansdowne Place at 645 Lansdowne St. W.

Fares can also be purchased by using the HotSpot App, available for both Apple and Android mobile devices.

Riders can access more information online at peterborough.ca/Transit or by calling Transit Customer Service at 705-745-0525.