Peterborough Transit adds new southeast end route, makes changes starting in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning in January 2024, Peterborough Transit will offer a new route while others will have adjustments for its weekday service.

The City of Peterborough says a new Route 12 Otonabee serving the southeast end of the city will begin on Jan. 2.

The weekday round-trip service will operate every 40 minutes between 8:30 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. with connections to Route 2 Chemong, Route 7 Lansdowne and Route 10 Technology Drive.

The new route will serve neighbourhoods in the area of Otonabee Drive, Middlefield Road and Corrigan Crescent. The city is offering a preview timetable online at peterborough.ca/Route12.

Route adjustments

The city says the following transit routes will have “service enhancements” to help increase ridership and frequency of service and offer stability:

Story continues below advertisement

Route 4 Weller : Weekday service between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. has been increased and will operate every 30 minutes.

: Weekday service between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. has been increased and will operate every 30 minutes. Route 7 Lansdowne : Weekday service between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. has increased and will operate every 30 minutes between Trent and Fleming, both westbound and eastbound.

: Weekday service between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. has increased and will operate every 30 minutes between Trent and Fleming, both westbound and eastbound. Route 10 Technology Drive: The route will no longer service Pido Road. There will be a stop on Technology Drive at Pido Road.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The city advises customers to follow Peterborough Transit on social media (@ptbo_transit on X and the Facebook “Transit Services Alerts” page) or the city’s website for schedule adjustments or service interruptions and cancellations.

Riders can also subscribe to text/SMS or email updates through MyBEAT or use the My Transit Ride-GPS Tracker to view live tracking of a bus location or call customer service at 705-745-0525.