Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Peterborough Transit adds new southeast end route, makes changes starting in 2024

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough reaches tentative agreement with transit union'
Peterborough reaches tentative agreement with transit union
RELATED: In late November, the union representing Peterborough Transit workers struck an agreement with the city, potentially avoiding a work stoppage that would affect thousands of riders. – Nov 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Beginning in January 2024, Peterborough Transit will offer a new route while others will have adjustments for its weekday service.

The City of Peterborough says a new Route 12 Otonabee serving the southeast end of the city will begin on Jan. 2.

The weekday round-trip service will operate every 40 minutes between 8:30 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. with connections to Route 2 Chemong, Route 7 Lansdowne and Route 10 Technology Drive.

The new route will serve neighbourhoods in the area of Otonabee Drive, Middlefield Road and Corrigan Crescent. The city is offering a preview timetable online at peterborough.ca/Route12.

Route adjustments

The city says the following transit routes will have “service enhancements” to help increase ridership and frequency of service and offer stability:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Route 4 Weller:  Weekday service between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. has been increased and will operate every 30 minutes.
  • Route 7 Lansdowne: Weekday service between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. has increased and will operate every 30 minutes between Trent and Fleming, both westbound and eastbound.
  • Route 10 Technology Drive: The route will no longer service Pido Road. There will be a stop on Technology Drive at Pido Road.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The city advises customers to follow Peterborough Transit on social media (@ptbo_transit on X and the Facebook “Transit Services Alerts” page) or the city’s website for schedule adjustments or service interruptions and cancellations.

Riders can also subscribe to text/SMS or email updates through MyBEAT or use the My Transit Ride-GPS Tracker to view live tracking of a bus location or call customer service at 705-745-0525.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices