Calgary ice cream company serves up way to ‘really celebrate’ dogs in 2024

It’s an exciting time for hundreds of Calgary dog owners.

This winter brings a chance to be part of something pretty cool during the dog days of summer.

Village Ice Cream is inviting Calgarians to submit photos of their dogs.

The photos will then be used to create illustrations of dogs on cartons of a special ice cream with a flavour designed to appeal to dogs.

“They like a lot of fruity flavours, like strawberry, banana,” Village Ice Cream head chef Em Gamester said.

Just a couple of days after issuing the invitation to dog owners, the company had already received about 400 submissions, with hundreds more expected before the Feb. 12 entry deadline.

About 40 images of dogs will be featured on cartons of the dog-flavoured ice cream, scheduled to be served up in August.

The company will be donating part of the proceeds from sales to local animal rescue groups.

“(We want to) really celebrate the relationship between humans and their dogs,” Village Ice Cream founder Billy Friley said. “And make it a little bit more official by giving dogs their very own pint cup.”