Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary ice cream company serves up way to ‘really celebrate’ dogs in 2024

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
Village Ice Cream head chef gives her dogs Roo and Max a sample of one of her cool concoctions. View image in full screen
Village Ice Cream head chef gives her dogs Roo and Max a sample of one of her cool concoctions. Gil Tucker/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s an exciting time for hundreds of Calgary dog owners.

This winter brings a chance to be part of something pretty cool during the dog days of summer.

Village Ice Cream is inviting Calgarians to submit photos of their dogs.

The photos will then be used to create illustrations of dogs on cartons of a special ice cream with a flavour designed to appeal to dogs.

“They like a lot of fruity flavours, like strawberry, banana,” Village Ice Cream head chef Em Gamester said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Just a couple of days after issuing the invitation to dog owners, the company had already received about 400 submissions, with hundreds more expected before the Feb. 12 entry deadline.

About 40 images of dogs will be featured on cartons of the dog-flavoured ice cream, scheduled to be served up in August.

Story continues below advertisement

The company will be donating part of the proceeds from sales to local animal rescue groups.

“(We want to) really celebrate the relationship between humans and their dogs,” Village Ice Cream founder Billy Friley said. “And make it a little bit more official by giving dogs their very own pint cup.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Free ice cream and beer? Calgary businesses offer freebies for voting'
Free ice cream and beer? Calgary businesses offer freebies for voting

 

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices