Crime

Highway 6 closed due to serious collision, Manitoba RCMP are at the scene

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Stonewall RCMP are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision near the RM of Woodlands. View image in full screen
Stonewall RCMP are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision near the RM of Woodlands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The RCMP is at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway.

Officials said Highway 6, in the RM of Woodlands, is closed in both directions from Provincial Road 323 to Provincial Road 411. Stonewall RCMP were called to the scene on Thursday morning due a collision.

A detour is in effect.

Speaking to 680 CJOB, Corp. Julie Courchaine said conditions on Manitoba highways can be icy this winter season. Check the conditions, she added, and make sure it is safe to head out.

She added that while police have been called to several collisions across the province, the Highway 6 incident is considered serious.

