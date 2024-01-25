Highway 6 closed due to serious collision, Manitoba RCMP are at the scene

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway.

Officials said Highway 6, in the RM of Woodlands, is closed in both directions from Provincial Road 323 to Provincial Road 411. Stonewall RCMP were called to the scene on Thursday morning due a collision.

A detour is in effect.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Speaking to 680 CJOB, Corp. Julie Courchaine said conditions on Manitoba highways can be icy this winter season. Check the conditions, she added, and make sure it is safe to head out.

She added that while police have been called to several collisions across the province, the Highway 6 incident is considered serious.