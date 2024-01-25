Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
<div>RBC Capital Markets holds its Canadian bank CEO conference on Tuesday. The meeting will hear from the top executives of Canada's big banks which have been preparing for potentially tougher economic times ahead. RBC, TD Bank and Bank of Montreal signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj</div>. View image in full screen
<div>RBC Capital Markets holds its Canadian bank CEO conference on Tuesday. The meeting will hear from the top executives of Canada's big banks which have been preparing for potentially tougher economic times ahead. RBC, TD Bank and Bank of Montreal signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj</div>. ALL
Strength in the technology, utility and energy sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index while U.S. stock markets also gained ground in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.35 points at 21,068.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 100.05 points at 37,906.44. The S&P 500 index was up 22.46 points at 4,891.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.36 points at 15,576.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.06 cents US compared with 74.16 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.12 at US$76.21 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.20 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.90 at US$2,019.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.87 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

