Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study

A second feasibility study assessing the scope of a Manitoba landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women believed murdered has been completed.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the research will be forwarded to the federal government after it’s reviewed by the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran with their legal counsel.

The federal government provided $740,000 to further research about how to safely search the Winnipeg-area landfill after an initial study found toxic materials could pose a risk to workers.

Police say they believe the remains of Harris and Myran are at the landfill but have not searched it due to safety concerns.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two other women.

Assembly Grand Chief Cathy Merrick says the review prioritizes the safe retrieval of any remains found while honouring the concerns of the families.