Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a second feasibility study assessing the scope of a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women has been completed and is set to be forwarded to the federal government. Kirstin Witwicki, right, cousin of Morgan Harris, listens in as Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, speaks to media in response to a federal announcement for a feasibility study to search a local landfill in Winnipeg, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a second feasibility study assessing the scope of a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women has been completed and is set to be forwarded to the federal government. Kirstin Witwicki, right, cousin of Morgan Harris, listens in as Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, speaks to media in response to a federal announcement for a feasibility study to search a local landfill in Winnipeg, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second feasibility study assessing the scope of a Manitoba landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women believed murdered has been completed.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the research will be forwarded to the federal government after it’s reviewed by the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran with their legal counsel.

The federal government provided $740,000 to further research about how to safely search the Winnipeg-area landfill after an initial study found toxic materials could pose a risk to workers.

Click to play video: 'Human rights complaint filed over Manitoba election ad against landfill search'
Human rights complaint filed over Manitoba election ad against landfill search

Police say they believe the remains of Harris and Myran are at the landfill but have not searched it due to safety concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two other women.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Assembly Grand Chief Cathy Merrick says the review prioritizes the safe retrieval of any remains found while honouring the concerns of the families.

Click to play video: 'Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says further research on landfill search complete'
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says further research on landfill search complete
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices