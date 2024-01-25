Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia’s prosecution service gets staffing boost to help clear court backlogs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
N.S. public prosecution appoints new equality detector
This comes following concerns about systemic racism within the institution.
The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service is getting 27 new permanent staff to help it clear a backlog of legal cases.

Justice Minister Brad Johns says the government is committed to addressing pandemic-related backlogs and increasingly complex cases that often lead to dismissal without trial.

The Justice Department says 17 of the new positions — 11 Crown attorneys and six legal assistants — will support specialized prosecution teams dealing with human trafficking and sexual violence.

The remaining 10 positions will allow the province to make permanent a 2017 pilot project that triages cases to help the justice system meet Supreme Court of Canada-mandated deadlines on the length of trials.

The department says four of the new lawyer positions will be filled by equity-deserving candidates to improve minority representation within the organization.

Nova Scotia’s prosecution service currently employees more than 100 Crown attorneys.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

