Purchase tobacco, vapour products to increase to 19 years of age in Saskatchewan

Starting Feb. 1, 2024, the legal age to purchase tobacco and vapour products will increase from 18 to 19 years of age in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, the province passed the proposed legislation in Oct. 2023, which calls for an increase in the minimum age for tobacco and vapour product purchases. The legislative change aligns tobacco and vaping product restrictions with alcohol and cannabis, the release read.

“It is important for us to protect Saskatchewan youth from the dangers of tobacco and vapour products,” Health Minister Everett Hindley stated. “These products have no place in Saskatchewan schools, and I’m pleased that MLAs on both sides of the house voted unanimously to take the necessary steps to protect students from being exposed to these products.”

As a requirement, tobacco and vapour product retailers will continue to confirm the ages of buyers by inspecting government-issued identification containing the person’s photograph, date of birth and signature such as a passport or driver’s license.

The province said that retailers will have to update their signage to reflect the new minimum age and that the sign must be visible at the cash register where products are purchased.

“The Ministry of Health will be mailing new till stickers to retailers in January,” the release stated.