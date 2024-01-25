Menu

Canada

Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse fails to file proposal, is deemed bankrupt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 6:15 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s Bad Boy Furniture files notice under bankruptcy act, unable to give refunds'
Toronto’s Bad Boy Furniture files notice under bankruptcy act, unable to give refunds
WATCH: The popular Canadian furniture store Bad Boy had a catchy tagline, a famous family connection and a storied history. Now, Bad Boy Furniture is leaving many customers feeling bad about their recent purchases. Sean O'Shea has the story. – Nov 13, 2023
Toronto-area furniture retailer Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is officially bankrupt.

In November, the company filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, saying it aimed to restructure its business.

Later the same month, an Ontario court gave Bad Boy permission to begin liquidation sales.

It also gave the retailer until Jan. 23 to file its restructuring proposal.

But according to a new document on the website of bankruptcy trustee KSV Advisory, Bad Boy failed to file a cash-flow statement or proposal in time, and is now deemed to have made an assignment.

Scott Terrio, manager of consumer insolvency at licensed insolvency trustee firm Hoyes, Michalos & Associates Inc., says that means the company is now bankrupt.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

