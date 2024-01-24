Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario deputy premier defends feds over Emergencies Act ruling

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 6:59 pm
1 min read
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s deputy premier and former solicitor general has come to the defence of the federal government after its unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act was ruled to be a violation of constitutional rights.

Speaking in Burlington, Ont., Sylvia Jones — now the province’s health minister — said people in Ontario should not be “held hostage” by invasive and disruptive protests.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court ruled Ottawa’s use of the Emergencies Act to end to so-called “Freedom Convoy” in 2022 was “unreasonable.” The government used the unprecedented and wide-sweeping law to help it break up a weeks-long demonstration that was set up in downtown Ottawa.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Around the same time, the Ford government in Ontario declared a state of emergency over blockades at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

“I continue to believe that we need to ensure that demonstrations don’t impact communities in a very visceral way that impacts our economic and our social pieces,” Jones said, speaking after the ruling on the federal laws.

Story continues below advertisement

While the federal government was ultimately found to not to have been justified in its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, the Ford government faced criticism for not taking enough action.

Trending Now

Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not declare a state of emergency for the first weeks of the Ottawa occupation and only after the Ambassador Bridge was blocked. Former Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified during the Emergencies Act inquiry that Ontario was absent from key meetings, delaying the end of the demonstration.

Jones said she was confident with the decisions Ontario made at the time.

“We had ambulances and fire trucks that literally could not go on certain roads –so something had to be done,” she said.

The federal government is set to appeal the ruling.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices