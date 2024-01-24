Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Transit strike escalation could last 72 hours and include almost all services: union

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 5:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver Bus and SeaBus service to resume Wednesday'
Metro Vancouver Bus and SeaBus service to resume Wednesday
A 48-hour work stoppage is winding down for now, and normal transit service will resume Wednesday morning. But the dispute between Coast Mountain Bus Company and its supervisors is far from settled. And as Aaron McArthur reports, there could be more pain for commuters in the days and weeks ahead.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing transit workers in Metro Vancouver is warning commuters that strike action could escalate if a deal is not reached by 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 3.

CUPE 4500, which represents more than 180 transit supervisors, said it welcomes the appointment of Vince Ready as a special mediator to reach a deal between the union and Coast Mountain Bus Company.

However, it says that if Ready’s recommendations don’t lead to a tentative agreement, transit supervisors will be withdrawing services.

CUPE 4500 has applied to the Labour Relations Board to be permitted to picket other transit locations, such as SkyTrain and West Coast Express.

That hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Click to play video: 'Day 2 of Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus service disruption causing issues on the road'
Day 2 of Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus service disruption causing issues on the road
Story continues below advertisement

If the Labour Board rules in its favour, CUPE 4500 said it intends to expand picketing sites to include other TransLink locations as part of this next strike escalation. This picketing will include SkyTrain stations and other operations.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Only a few bus services would be unaffected by this strike.

“If the option is open to CUPE 4500, we will be picketing SkyTrain operations in addition to Coast Mountain. This will effectively shut down all buses, the SeaBus, and all SkyTrain lines for three days,” Liam O’Neill, spokesperson for CUPE 4500, said in a statement.

Trending Now

“We are running out of options with Coast Mountain and TransLink. CUPE 4500 members have been more than patient, and the union has done all it can to get the fair deal our members deserve.”

CUPE 4500 members have been on strike since Jan. 6, when they began an overtime ban. That escalated this week to a 48-hour shutdown of the Coast Mountain bus and SeaBus networks.

Click to play video: 'Businesses, commuters feeling the pressure of B.C. transit strike'
Businesses, commuters feeling the pressure of B.C. transit strike

The bus company said the union is demanding a 25 per cent pay rise and says that’s unreasonable, while the union says Coast Mountain tried to bully it in the negotiations.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices