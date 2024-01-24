Suspicious vehicle investigation ongoing in Manitoba community, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is ongoing after RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Swan River RCMP were informed of an incident involving a suspicious vehicle in Benito on Monday after school. Police said the Benito School reported a vehicle having driven past two female students, aged 12 and 10, with the driver motioning them to approach the vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop, police said, with the girls ignoring the request. The vehicle then drove away.

According to officials, the vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV with an unknown Ontario licence plate. The driver is described as a man with dark curly hair.

A search of the community could not locate the vehicle following the incident report.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Swan River RCMP at (204) 734-4686, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

