Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious vehicle investigation ongoing in Manitoba community, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
RCMP Swan River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Swan River detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is ongoing after RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Swan River RCMP were informed of an incident involving a suspicious vehicle in Benito on Monday after school. Police said the Benito School reported a vehicle having driven past two female students, aged 12 and 10, with the driver motioning them to approach the vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop, police said, with the girls ignoring the request. The vehicle then drove away.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to officials, the vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV with an unknown Ontario licence plate. The driver is described as a man with dark curly hair.

A search of the community could not locate the vehicle following the incident report.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Swan River RCMP at (204) 734-4686, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '1 arrested in home invasion investigation, Manitoba RCMP say'
1 arrested in home invasion investigation, Manitoba RCMP say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices