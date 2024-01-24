More than 2,500 people died of toxic drugs in B.C. in 2023, driven by fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,500 people died from unregulated, toxic drugs in B.C. last year, with fentanyl continuing to be a major driver.

The powerful opioid has been detected in 86 per cent of deaths each year between 2017 and 2023, according to B.C. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe, who provided an update on the public health emergency Wednesday.

“Your child, brother, sister, mom dad friend or colleague did not deserve to die this way. Their death was preventable. Their loss — your loss — is our collective loss,” Lapointe said. “How many more families will join these statistics next year?”

Since the crisis was declared in April 2016, she said 13,794 lives have been lost. The province’s experts estimate some 225,000 British Columbians are currently accessing the drugs through the illicit market, Lapointe added.

Last year was the third in a row that more than 2,000 people died in B.C. from unregulated, toxic drugs. Seventy-seven per cent of them were men, and 70 per cent were between the ages of 30 and 59, according to the coroner’s office.

The highest rates of death were in Vancouver in the area that includes the Downtown Eastside, in Hope, in Port Alberni and the Clayoquot area, in Terrace, and in Greater Campbell River.

Eighty per cent of unregulated deaths took place indoors and 19 per cent occurred outside. A single death occurred at an overdose prevention site.

For many months, unregulated drug toxicity has been the leading cause of death in B.C. for people between the ages of 10 and 59, surpassing murders, suicides, natural diseases and accidents.

It takes an average of six to seven lives in the province each day.

In December, her office’s expert death review panel vouched for expanded access to safer supply as the “fastest way to reduce deaths” amid the crisis. That panel said a prescription-free model is the most viable, scalable short-term option to save lives, as an estimated 225,000 British Columbians are currently at risk of drug injury or death.

As it stands, prescribed safer supply is only accessed by about 5,000 people in B.C. each month.

Lapointe has been a fierce public advocate for safer supply in the province and echoed the panel’s concerns on Wednesday.

“Prescribed safer supply is simply not able to address the scale of the public health emergency in which we find ourselves,” she said. “One million people in our province don’t have access to a family doctor, never mind the focused and specialized expertise needed to address a public health emergency of this magnitude.”

British Columbia will continue to “count the dead” without an expanded supply model, Lapointe said.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside has already rejected the suggestion of prescription-free substances.

She is also scheduled to speak at a press conference Wednesday, responding to the latest death toll numbers. That press conference is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Chilliwack.

Lapointe, meanwhile, is preparing to retire on Feb. 18 after many years of public service.