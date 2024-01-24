Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigating after reports of gunshots on Furby Street

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 2:14 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police cruiser seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser seen in this file photo. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after reports of gunshots in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Early Wednesday morning, police responded to the area and said there was property damage, including evidence that a gun was shot.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made, officers said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Those with information that could help investigators are asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Victim is recovering after Furby Street shooting, Winnipeg police say'
Victim is recovering after Furby Street shooting, Winnipeg police say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices