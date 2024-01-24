Winnipeg police investigating after reports of gunshots on Furby Street

Winnipeg’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after reports of gunshots in the 500 block of Furby Street.
Early Wednesday morning, police responded to the area and said there was property damage, including evidence that a gun was shot.
No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made, officers said.
Those with information that could help investigators are asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.
