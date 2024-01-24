Police investigating man found dead in Birdtail Sioux First Nation, Man. as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP Major Crime Services and Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) are investigating, after a man was found dead in Birdtail Sioux First Nation, Man.

Tuesday night, police said officers went to a home in the community where a 40-year-old man was reported as hurt. The victim was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. The matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police ask people with information about the homicide to call the MFNPS at 204-568-4539, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.