Crime

Police investigating man found dead in Birdtail Sioux First Nation, Man. as homicide

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Mounties in Osoyoos say first responders have found human remains at the scene of a mobile home fire in the city. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Mounties in Osoyoos say first responders have found human remains at the scene of a mobile home fire in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP Major Crime Services and Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) are investigating, after a man was found dead in Birdtail Sioux First Nation, Man.

Tuesday night, police said officers went to a home in the community where a 40-year-old man was reported as hurt. The victim was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. The matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police ask people with information about the homicide to call the MFNPS at 204-568-4539, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

