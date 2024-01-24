Winnipeggers can weigh in on downtown bike route plans

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers will have an opportunity to weigh in on planned bike routes for the city’s downtown.

The City of Winnipeg said Wednesday it’s looking for feedback on two specific routes: St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue; and Notre Dame Avenue and Cumberland Avenue.

The routes are being planned as part of phase two of a long-term plan under development for transforming downtown Winnipeg.

An online survey will be available for residents to give their opinions until Feb. 16, and a virtual open house event is planned for the evening of Feb. 7, to be held over Zoom.

More details about the city’s downtown plans can be found on the CentrePlan 2050 website.